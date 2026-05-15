New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (5/15)

A very happy New Music Friday to you and yours!

This week is a big one for new tunes, with everyone from The Rolling Stones to Drake dropping new jams. Here, though, we’re gonna go in a different direction, so scroll down to see what you should be cranking.

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‘Pure Ecstasy’ by Beartooth

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I was addicted to this song from the very first listen.

The Beartooth gang has a new single and new album on the way, both titled “Pure Ecstasy”. We’ll have to wait a few months for the album, but this title track is the literal definition of a banger.

It’s got the most killer riffs, some crazy breakdowns, and there’s this line in the bridge, where vocalist Caleb Schomo screams: “I’m not the battle, I’m the f**king war!” That is gonna go so hard in a pit full of metalheads, and I dare anyone to write a better callout this year.

‘It’s For The Kids’ by Anthrax

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Anthrax is f**kin’ BACK, baby!

The thrash metal icons have announced their first new record in a decade, Cursum Perficio, and to herald it, they’ve dropped the album’s debut single, “It’s For The Kids”.

Let me tell you, this song is everything you want from Anthrax AND MORE. It’s got those classic riffs you love, and a scorching solo. Plus, frontman Joey Belladonna sounds just as fantastic as he did in 1986. But there’s something darker and more menacing about this one that feels like the band was intentionally seeking to get heavier.

Play this one loud.

‘INTRUSIVE THOUGHTS’ by Casi

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If you like your jams experimental and genre-defying, please allow me to introduce you to Washington state duo Casi. The best association you could use to define them is probably nu-metal. But they’re also pretty f***king punk.

These dudes make big rap-rock songs that lack nothing. This new single, “Instrusive Thoughts”, is no exception. It starts with a catchy electo-breat, and then builds to a crescendo of hardcore riffs and pummeling rhythms.

You should be paying attention to Casi.

‘Devil’s Chain’ by Gabi And The Fly

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Next up, we’ve got Gabi and The Fly. The group is a new heavy collaboration between vocalist Gabriella Lindland and Matt “Piggy D.” Montgomery. As metal fans will know, Piggy D is the former bassist for Rob Zombie and current guitarist for Marilyn Manson.

I genuinely don’t know what I can tell you about the pair’s new 5-song demo, Initiation of Decay, that would do it justice. (And that’s literally my job.)

It’s just so godd***n good, and you should listen to the entire thing, but for now, start with the track “Devil’s Chain”. This is crusty, sludgy metal that’s sure to please the staunchest of Eyehategod and Acid Bath fans.

‘Mona Lisa’ by Renny Conti

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I know the list leaned super heavy this week, so if you’re in the mood for something more mellow, let me leave you with Renny Conti. I cannot recommend his new single, ‘Mona Lisa’, enough.

Overall, Renny is a fascinating artist, but this song in particular is a great example of how he’s able to craft his songs with layered complexity. On paper, he’s a singer-songwriter, but when you close your eyes and really listen, you can hear the depth of his artistry.