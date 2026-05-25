4 Significant Album Releases of 1989

While the 80s are sometimes considered a bit stale in terms of groundbreaking album releases, the later years produced some great work.

Inching toward the 90s when grunge and alt-rock would take over, 1989 gave birth to several significant albums. The following four made an impact for their groups, from an innovative hip-hop debut to a return to moody authenticity.

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‘Doolittle’ by Pixies

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Pixies released their second album, Doolittle, in April 1989. This crucial album helped to pioneer the quiet/loud dynamic that would influence 90s grunge. Their first release, Surfer Rosa, found a stronger foothold in the U.K., and Doolittle hit No. 8 on the charts there. And with hits like “Here Comes Your Man” and “Monkey Gone To Heaven”, Pixies continued with the surrealism they’d established the previous year.

Near-incomprehensible themes and lyrics became their calling card, in a way. Doolittle earned universal acclaim following a period of tense anticipation as critics waited for their second album. Surfer Rosa was highly praised, but Doolittle knocked it out of the park.

‘Disintegration’ by The Cure

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Disintegration, released in May 1989, was a turning point for The Cure. Their eighth album followed a period of mainstream popularity that unsettled Robert Smith. He returned to the moody, introspective lyricism of the band’s early work, seeking an escape from the pop sentiment they’d fallen into.

The recording experience was almost purposely unpleasant, but the result was a return to form for the band. Although some critics were hung up on the fact that it wasn’t a groundbreaking or surprising work, others praised it for what it really was. A way back to their most authentic sound after what felt like a creative and personal crisis.

‘3 Feet High and Rising’ by De La Soul

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Hip-hop group De La Soul debuted in February 1989 with the album 3 Feet High and Rising. This album release was highly praised at the time and is still championed today. Notably, it came out during a musical era that favored hardcore, violent rap.

But De La Soul were doing something new with hip-hop that would go on to influence artists for years down the line. The album was described as “new wave to Public Enemy’s punk” in The Village Voice. Essentially, De La Soul’s playful, unexpected set the stage for alternative hip-hop of the 90s, where innovation was crucial.

‘Mother’s Milk’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers

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Red Hot Chili Peppers released their fourth album, Mother’s Milk, in August 1989. This was a commercially successful moment for the band, but it was also clouded by the death of founding guitarist Hillel Slovak. However, Mother’s Milk also featured John Frusciante and Chad Smith in the band for the first time.

Still, while the album found much more commercial success than their previous three, Red Hot Chili Peppers hadn’t found their mainstream footing yet. Critics were conflicted about the production, and it wasn’t considered groundbreaking work. But it was a pivotal release for the band, a significant moment right on the cusp of overwhelming acclaim. Their next album release was Blood Sugar Sex Magik, and we all know where it went from there.