Watch Sublime Perform Their New Single in a Taco Bell Parking Lot

Some bands debut new songs on the radio or during concerts. Others choose to go straight to the internet for a social or streaming debut. Then there’s Sublime, who are more the “here’s our new song from a Taco Bell parking lot” kind of band.

In a new clip shared to YouTube, Sublime singer Jakob Nowell—son of late Sublime founder Bradley Nowell—is seen crooning the band’s new song, “Can’t Miss You”, while sitting in the grass outside of a New York Taco Bell. See the full video below.

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Jakob joined Sublime as their new frontman in early 2024. It was almost three decades before that his father—who founded the band—passed away. Notably, Jakob did not know his father, as he was born in 1995. This was one year before Bradley’s death.

In a 2024 interview with GRAMMY.com, Jakob opened up about joining the band and revealed if he’d played much with original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson beforehand. “No, I think we only jammed just once or twice,” he said.

“They’ve always been around in the tertiary wing of my life, but I’ve always considered them family,” Jakob continued. “But as far as getting to jam with them now in these rehearsals, it’s been fun, man. They’re world-class musicians, like you said.”

“Sometimes I’m sitting there listening to f**king Bud hit the drums, and I’m like, ‘God***n, this guy is so f**king good.’ He’s so articulate and interesting. He’s got such a f**king active right hand, and the stuff that he does on the hi-hat, it is amazing,” Jakob went on to say. “And Eric Wilson is just a machine, dude. The lines that he plays with such ease, and he just makes it look easy, it’s awesome.”

Bradley Nowell tragically died of a heroin overdose in 1996

When asked if there were any “misunderstandings” of his father that he’d like to correct, Jakb was very transparent and honest.

“No. I think that when you become a public figure, you have to trade a lot,” he said. “There’s pros and cons, just like the pros and cons of using technologies like writing, AI, or the internet. You have to take the good with the bad.”

“So, if people are going to view him one way, then I can’t change that. If people are going to view me one way, then I can’t change that,” he added. “Everybody’s opinion of me or my father is none of my business, really. That’s their right to think that, whether it’s something I agree with or not.”

Jakob then said, “I think that he was a man who was widely loved and respected by his friends. He was a human being like anybody else. He was varied. He had good days and bad days.”

Finally, he offered, “But I think we have to just take everybody’s character based on their actions and what they produced and created in the world. And I know that his music helped a lot of people, and I just feel so grateful to get to be involved with and get to interface with it like that.”