PREMIERE: BEA – “Safe Ground”

Every once in a while a new artist arrives that can transcend both trend and environment; they’ve simply released actually brilliant music and don’t need to shave the side of their head or put out a mixtape with Gucci Mane to get noticed. BEA – who is born to British parents and raised in Amsterdam – is one of those artists. Her debut track “Breadwinner” slip-streamed BEA’s name into 50,000 peoples consciousness back in March – and her next one will catapult her into the mind of thousands more.

Titled “Safe Ground”, it’s the sort of sound built to cradle the listener. It’s calming – sort of like Jem’s “Just a Ride” but, obviously, about fifteen times more alluring. I’ve listened to it eleven times this morning.