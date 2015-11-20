Cruise Through Weed Utopia With DB King’s Debut Track, “Ridah”

Weed. Lingerie-clad women. Smoke clouds. It sounds like every teenage boy’s wet dream, doesn’t it? Well, that’s pretty much what you get in “Ridah”, the debut single from DB King—a member of Danish rap outfit Kaliber who has now gone solo.

“Ridah” is Danish weed culture distilled into a single 4-minute blast. From the neck tattoos to the blatant West Coast inspiration that defines Danish weed-rap, everything about this song tells you it’ll be thumping out of Pusher Street’s camouflage, net-clad speakers for many months to come. That’s not a bad thing, though. If your guilty pleasure is getting G with some faux-street white boyz, this is far from the worst tribute to weed, growing weed, selling weed and PUFFING weed we’ve seen. In fact, the song is super catchy and you’ll probably have it on repeat at some point, imagining yourself cruisin’ down a highway in some badass vehicle with your homies. Plus, cannabis lovers are guaranteed to be hooked the minute that weed field appears on screen – large quantities of weed have a kind of mesmerizing effect, after all – so good on DB King for getting the weed-tribute formula right.

Videos by VICE

Basically, DB King fulfills the wildest dreams of everyone in his target audience. Free to roam and pick from a field of weed; hot chicks in lingerie packin’ dat weed; smokin’ said weed with your homies whilst cruisin’; and weed being smoked in slow motion. If you’re up for indulging in this kind of fantasy, keep your eye out for DB King’s debut EP—set to drop sometime next year.