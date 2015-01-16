Premiere: Doe – “Avalanche”

Listing their primarily interests as “feminism, horror films and brown beer”, Doe are a trio of North London indie punks who sound like a fierce combination of Weezer (when Weezer are good) and Sleater-Kinney (who are good 100% of the time), with a little bit of Young Marble Giants thrown in for good measure.

With duelling guy-girl harmonies and no bass guitar in sight, “Avalanche”, premiering above, is basically one glorious, giant chorus that will make you want to grab the nearest instrument, friend, beer bottle, or all of the above. It’s equal parts rowdy and lovesick in a way that would have sat perfectly on the soundtrack of a 90s teen movie.

Avalanche will be released as a AA-side single via Fierce Panda on February 16.