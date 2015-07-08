Premiere: EaggerStunn – “Lige Her”

If you’re like us, you’re probably still sinking back into gloomy reality after spending a blissful week dancing away the days and nights at Roskilde Festival. So it’s a sheer relief that EaggerStunn are here to ease the pain of post-Roskilde life by grooving their way back into the spotlight with their first new release since 2012.

The reggae/dancehall duo of Eaggerman (Dwayne Mcfarlane) and Stunn Gunn (Kristoffer Sjelberg) – responsible for the bodacious, bouncin’ and sharp-tongued summer hit “Kugledans” a few years back – treated skaters and fans at Roskilde Festival’s Skate Scene to a surprise appearance during Pelle Peter Jensen’s show on Sunday during the warm-up days. In case you missed it, their new tune “Lige Her” (“Right Here”) – which you can, incidentally, check out right here – is the first single off their upcoming album and lives up to everything fans have come to associate with EaggerStunn. It’s a hip, reggae-ish dancehall vibe, with a catchy, feel-good chorus and some hard-hitting, no-bullshit criticism of the world around us—this time around with a slightly more funky feel, especially brought about by the airtight drum track throughout.

These lads actually make Danish sound cool—and we’re pretty sure that in a couple of months, this track will be blasting everywhere. So check it out; you’ll be glad you did, and we promise it’ll make your post-Roskilde body and mind feel at least a little better.