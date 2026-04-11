This Type of Dream Is the Secret to Better Sleep

You know that feeling when you wake up from a dream so real it takes a second to remember where you are, and you actually feel great? Science finally has an explanation for that.

A new study out of Italy found that vivid, immersive dreams may be directly tied to how rested you feel when you wake up. Not just “huh, that was weird,” but potentially the whole reason some mornings feel human, and others feel like you got hit by a bus despite being in bed for eight hours.

Videos by VICE

Researchers at the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca tracked 44 adults across 196 nights in a sleep lab, waking them during dreamless sleep phases and asking two things: what were you experiencing, and how rested do you feel? What they found was genuinely interesting.

The deepest feelings of rest came from two completely opposite experiences. Full blackout unconsciousness, the kind where you wake up and have zero memory of anything, obviously ranked well. But so did vivid, cinematic dreaming, even when the brain activity during those dreams looked more like wakefulness than deep sleep. The worst reports? That half-awake, half-asleep limbo where you’re sort of aware but not actually dreaming.

“Not all mental activity during sleep feels the same,” neuroscientist Giulio Bernardi told Science Daily. “The quality of the experience, especially how immersive it is, appears to be crucial.”

Why Having Vivid Dreams Makes You Feel More Rested

The team focused specifically on stage 2 NREM sleep, which takes up the largest chunk of your night. Their theory is that vivid dreaming acts as a kind of buffer, smoothing over the brain’s fluctuations and convincing your mind it’s deeper under than the data actually shows. Closer to morning, when your body’s physiological need for sleep has mostly resolved, the dreams get more vivid, and people reported feeling even more rested. Your brain, essentially, is running a con on itself. And it’s working.

This also might explain something that’s long frustrated sleep researchers: why some people consistently wake up feeling terrible even when every objective measurement of their sleep looks totally normal. If dreaming is what sustains the feeling of deep rest, disrupted or dulled dreaming could be the missing piece.

Bernardi suggested that future interventions, sensory stimulation, cognitive techniques, even pharmacological approaches, could potentially be designed to make dreams more immersive and help people with insomnia actually feel like they slept.