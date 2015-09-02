Grab Your Skateboard, Get Your Guitar, and Cruise On Out to “Haze” by Haus

Haus are a brand new band from North London. Their latest video includes the following three things: skateboards, guitars, and grainy footage. From those three signifiers, it would be wise to believe Haus sound like one of those lo-fi, snot-ridden SoCal punk bands. But guessing is for fools; facts are better. Haus don’t sound like your average skate-rock band. Instead they’re much more upbeat and poppy than their image would suggest, coming roaring out of the gate with a scintillating hook and joyous melodies. The video above is for a track called “Haze” which may or may not refer to drugs or a slight obscuration of the lower atmosphere. Listen above.