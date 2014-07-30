PREMIERE: New Build – “The Sunlight”

The name New Build makes perfect sense: the group consists of two members of Hot Chip and eletronic composer Tom Hopkins who have combined forces in a “brand new build”.The group put out their debut last year – a multi instrumental record complete with unusual studio techniques and experimentation – and they’re gearing up to release their second, called Pour it On.

“The Sunlight” is the first track taken from the record which, according to the band, addresses very human concerns like broken lives, fear, and confusion. Mostly though, “The Sunlight” is the sort of thing you want to wind-down to at 6 in the morning, sitting atop a hill, attempting to watch the day begin. File near Caribou’s “Can’t Do Without You” – this is pulsating, all-consuming, electronica at its best.

Videos by VICE

Pre-order Pour It On

On iTunes and get “The Sunlight” instantly: http://smarturl.it/PourItOn

On CD and on 12” Vinyl via Sunday Best: http://smarturl.it/PourItOnSB