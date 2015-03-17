Premiere: Snakehips – “Forever (Pt.II)”

Snakehips are always hitting the top spot. Last year saw them hit the higher-region of the Hype Machine chart multiple times with their remixes of the likes of Banks, Raury, Bondax and The Weeknd. This year’s different though. Judging from the strength of latest single “Forever (Pt.II)”, they’re still going to be racking up the plays but it’s going to come from their own compositions rather than remixes. We’re premiering the video for the track above and it’s great – featuring dancers in everywhere from the bar to the bookshop.

Forever (Pt.II), the EP, is out now on Hoffman West. Buy here: http://smarturl.it/ForeverPtII