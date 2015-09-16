PREMIERE: Wrap Yourself Up in “Mind Wasted” by Tedo Stone Like a Cozy Autumn Sweater

Throw that pumpkin spice latte in the garbage where it belongs and let Atlanta songwriter Tedo Stone push you face-first into fall with “Mind Wasted.” The homegrown folk singer charms on the third single from his forthcoming LP Marshes with a boyish maturity that came from playing gigs in biker bars by the time he was twelve. Basically, he’s seen some shit. Described as a Etsy-fied Neil Young, there’s a bit of a Burger Records garage quailty that pulls at your heart strings, especially as the autumn makes its long-awated entrance. Stream “Mind Wasted” below and pre-order Marshes here, officially out this Friday, September 18 via This Is American Music.