Terra’s Latest Track “Onda Ögon” is Irresistible, Catchy Power Pop

At some point, it gets kinda tiring being a music snob. Sure, you get a lil’ ego boost whenever you whip out some obscure record made in some dank basement in Slovakia in 1976 or whatever. However, it feels even cooler when you take off that music snob cap of yours – don’t lie, you have one too – and enjoy whatever palatable sounds are coming your way. In this case, we didn’t have to try very hard: Terra’s latest single “Onda Ögon” is a catchy power pop anthem that’s pretty irresistible.

Terra is a Gothenburg-based band that made waves last April with their debut single “Här kommer natten”, selling out shows and gaining a lot of radio play. “Onda Ögon” is their follow-up and it doesn’t disappoint. Translating to ‘Evil Eye’, it’s about stopping to smell the flowers only to discover they smell like shit. However, judging by how infectious and energizing the song is, Terra’s not too bothered by shitty flowers. The track is driven by addictive power pop energy, rooted in a solid melody and a traditional hook/chorus fit for mainstream radio. What stops it from becoming banal, however, are the intricate layers: some wailing guitars in the chorus and the vocal harmonies keep your attention fresh and pumped.

If you like what you’re hearing, keep your eyes peeled: Terra’s working on a new album, set to be released sometime soon. They’re also playing a show in Gothenburg on November 21st at Pustervik.