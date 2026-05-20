This 2000s Metal Band Canceled Their Tour Over ‘Logistics’, but Organizers Claim It Was Actually ‘Low Ticket Sales’

Hard rock/metal band Drowning Pool should be starting a new South American tour today, May 20, but they aren’t. The “Bodies” band called the tour off due to ‘logistics’ and other complications. However, tour organizers have claimed that it was actually called for “low ticket sales.”

In an “official statement” shared by Consequence (and translated from Spanish to English), the tour organizers said: “We announce that Drowning Pool’s South American tour has officially been canceled. The decision was made jointly by all local promoters involved due to low ticket sales recorded in all cities on the tour.”

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The statement added, “Customers who have already purchased tickets must request a refund directly from the company responsible for ticket sales in their respective city. For more information and specific guidance regarding the refund process, please contact the local promoter. We appreciate your understanding.”

Drowning Pool’s explanation for why their tour was canceled is not particularly in line with what the organizers said

Now, here’s where things get messy. Drowning Pool also commented on the tour cancellation, and they gave a different explanation.

“We were going to be doing South America. That just got put on hold,” Drowning Pool guitarist C.J. Pierce said on the Teaser Talk podcast, as transcribed by The PRP. “I was looking forward to going. Just the timing with it all, I’m hoping that that comes back up towards the end of the year because that’s supposed to be in a week and a half from now, and all the logistics weren’t put together for us to get there in time.”

“There’s a lot of, you know, again, red tape and stuff like that,” he continued, “because we didn’t meet the deadline for it. So, I’m hoping to go back. Love South America. We really want to play there. I want to go so bad. But yeah, that’s going to be it.”

Tour cancellations seem to be going around lately, unfortunately. Notably, Drowning Pool’s 2000 metal peers in Static-X also had to cancel their forthcoming tour dates. This time, though, its health reason for the sidelined concerts.

“Due to serious medical issues, Static-X will be forced to cancel our remaining tour dates in 2026,” read a statement from the band. “The situation is unavoidable and requires immediate attention.”

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience, and we promise to return to the stage, bigger, stronger, and faster in 2027,” they added. “We appreciate your continued love and support and look forward to seeing you all again very soon!”