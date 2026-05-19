Legacy Nu-Metal Band Cancels All 2026 Concerts Due to ‘Serious Medical Issues’

Nu-metal stalwarts Static-X have canceled all concerts for the rest of 2026. The reason for the sudden news is due to “serious medical issues” within the band.

Taking to social media, the band issued a statement, letting fans know they will not be touring the remainder of the year. “Due to serious medical issues, Static-X will be forced to cancel our remaining tour dates in 2026,” the band’s joint statement read. “The situation is unavoidable and requires immediate attention.”

Videos by VICE

They went on to say, “We are very sorry for the inconvenience, and we promise to return to the stage, bigger, stronger, and faster in 2027. We appreciate your continued love and support and look forward to seeing you all again very soon!”

Static-X says they are committed to coming back ‘stronger than ever’

After getting some very kind comments and messages, the band came back with a brief follow-up to let fans know this is not the end of the road or anything. “Thank you for all the well wishes! Your energy and love is much appreciated,” they commented.

“Don’t worry about us, we will be fine,” Static-X’s message went on to read. “Just a bunch of old men with parts that need fixing. Will be back stronger than ever soon.”

The impacted Static-X tour dates seem to be as follows:

July 16 – McHenry, IL @ The Vixen

July 17 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

Aug 4 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

Aug 5 – Fargo, ND @ UP District Festival Field

Aug 7 – Sturgis, SD @ Iron Horse Saloon and Restaurant

Aug 9 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station

Static-X dropped their most recent album, ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2’, in 2024

Static-X currently consists of original members Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay. Masked vocalist Xer0 has been the band’s frontman since 2018. While they have never explicitly revealed Xer0’s identity, it’s widely believed that it is Dope founder Edsel Dope.

The band’s original vocalist, Wayne Static, died in 2014. The band opted to continue, with the character of Xer0 filling the frontman/vocalist/guitarist role without taking anything away from the legacy of Wayne Static.