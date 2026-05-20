Lords of the Fallen 2 Drops Epic Games Store Exclusivity

A big shake-up is happening with the way CI Games’ follow-up to its 2023 Soulslike Lords of the Fallen will roll out when it drops later this year.

Lords of the fallen 2 is no longer Epic exclusive

screenshot: CI Games

Next to Mortal Shell 2 and FromSoftware’s Switch-exclusive multiplayer game The Duskbloods, Lords of the Fallen 2 is one of the biggest Soulslikes that’s slated to be coming out in 2026. Its 2023 predecessor, which served as a reboot of the original 2014 game, landed a bit awkwardly with Souls fans, as it was riddled with bugs at launch. That, combined with the excellent Lies of P that came out just a month prior, made Lords of the Fallen fly a bit under the radar as developer Hexworks worked to patch it up in the months following.

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While 2023’s Lords of the Fallen released on both Steam and Epic Games Store on day one, the company behind the latter, Epic Games, struck a deal with CI Games in 2024 to publish the PC version of its sequel exclusively on Epic Games Store. This made many fans of the series on PC upset, as the vast majority of PC gamers are Steam users.

screenshot: CI Games

Lords of the Fallen fans are rejoicing following confirmation that Epic Games’ PC exclusivity for the upcoming sequel has been terminated by CI Games. The news came by way of an official report from CI Games that notes the decision to discontinue Lords of the Fallen 2‘s Epic exclusivity was made back in April. This means that Lords of the Fallen 2 will be available for both Steam and Epic Games Store users when it releases, and won’t be locked away on the latter.

Although Lords of the Fallen 2 will no longer be made exclusive to Epic’s PC storefront, CI Games and Epic are still collaborators, as the game is being built using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, just as its 2023 predecessor was. This is likely one of the reasons Epic wanted to claim the sequel as an exclusive in 2024, as 2023’s Lords of the Fallen was one of the very first Unreal Engine 5 games to be released at the time, and so the Lords of the Fallen name became associated with Epic’s shiny new engine.

Lords of the Fallen 2 still doesn’t have a solid release date just yet, which isn’t too alarming considering it was revealed not even a full year ago during Gamescom in August. The way CI Games has been rolling out trailers and new looks makes it seem like the sequel is ready to go this year, and with Summer Game Fest just a few weeks away, it seems very likely to stamp an official date soon.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2026.