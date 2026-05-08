FromSoftware’s Next Game Is Being Announced Soon According to Leak

A new leak claims FromSoftware will be announcing a new single-player game at Summer Game Fest called Cerulean Onslaught. If true, the Dark Souls studio could be releasing a new game before The Duskbloods. However, is this latest rumor actually true?

New FromSoftware Game Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Before we dive into this, I caution everyone to take this rumor with a major grain of salt. That’s because this latest leak was posted by an on 4chan. So without a solid source, this could just be a hoax. However, the forum has had legitimate leaks in the past, so I figured it would be worth taking a look.

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According to the leak, FromSoftware has a new game called Cerulean Onslaught releasing in 2026. According to the rumor, the game will be one of the final reveals at this years Summer Game Fest. Here are the key details in the leak:

The title is called Cerulean Onslaught

It will reportedly be announced at Summer Game Fest on June 5, 2026

It’s claimed to be a self-published FromSoftware title

It will reportedly have an August 2026 release date

It’s claimed to launch before The Duskbloods

The game is described as a Dark Action RPG

Players will reportedly use a ship as a hub to sail around the ocean and visit various islands

According to the leak, players will use a ship to sail around the ocean to visit various islands. The ship will act as a hub. I know what you are thinking, this seems like fan fiction. Which in all fairness it does. However, the game’s concept does sound pretty cool.

Is the FromSoftware Cerulean Onslaught Leak Legitimate?

Screenshot: FromSoftware

I’m going to go out on a limb and say no. But never say never? Like I said, with 4chan leaks it can go either way. It’s either obvious trolling or a massive leak from a legitimate source. Because the forum is anonymous, you can sometimes get people in the industry leaking major news on there.

But that said, there are a couple of red flags. Maybe it’s just me, but Cerulean Onslaught as a name doesn’t sound very FromSoftware-like. However, my biggest issue with the rumor is this idea that it’s releasing in August 2026. There have been games in recent years that were announced and then had a launch shortly after.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

However, I just find it hard to believe that FromSoftware would release a game two months after its reveal. More importantly, that they would drop a new single-player game before The Duskbloods launches on Nintendo Switch 2. Speaking of The Duskbloods, we still don’t have a release date for that.

Not to mention, Elden Ring: The Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 is also supposedly going this year as well. So that would technically mean FromSoftware releasing three titles in a single year. Yeah…seems a bit of a stretch. Thankfully, Summer Game Fest is just a month away. So we will find out really quickly if the FromSoftware leak is real or not.