MGK Is Not Letting His Beef With Yungblud Die Just Yet: ‘Shut the F*** Up You Silver Spooned Preachy W***er’

Machine Gun Kelly has problems with Yungblud, and he’s making sure we all hear about it. The rapper-turned-pop-punk singer previously dissed his British peer on a track, and now he’s going at him over the cancellation of a tour.

It started after Yungblud made a social media post anbout hs Bludfest event. MGK commentted, and he was not filtered whatspever. “You cancelled a tour because you couldn’t sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got parazzi’d at Nobu the next day Pinocchio,” he penned thoughtfully. “And your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist.”

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Driving the proverbial dagger in for one last plunge, MGK then concluded his message: “Shut the f**k up you silver spooned preachy w**ker.” It appears that he may have since deleted the comment, but you can still see the screenshot below.

Kells commented on Yungblud’s latest instagram post pic.twitter.com/Jt7masLPoX — MGK Spain 🇪🇸 (@MGKSpain) May 19, 2026

Yungblud has not responded to MGK’s comment, but a rep for the singer did offer a statement to .

“Dom has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album,” stated the rep. “He genuinely hasn’t got time to engage in any of this but we wish mgk the very best.”

MGK is no novice when it comes to beefs

Certainly, this is not MGK’s first time beefing with a music industry contemporary. He’s gotten into verbal back-and-forths with everyone from Eminem to Slipknot. In a May 2026 episode of the Garza Podcast with host Chris Garza, MGK discussed his fued with Slipknot. Specoifically, it was more about his beef with frontman Corey Taylor.

During the conversation, MGK asked Garvza, “What do you do if someone punches you in the face?” Garza explained that he would punch back. “That’s what happened,” MGK said. “I got punched in the face and I punched back, and that’s crazy?”

This was in reference to a previous situation where Taylor criticied music artists changing genres for popularity reasons. MGK took this personally, wven though he was not named in the comment. He then fired back by mocking Taylor for being “50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on a f**king stage, talking s**t.”

Speaking to Garza, MGK went on explain that his Slipknot beef is mostly squashed at this point. Which could mean there’s a chance for him an Yungblud to patch things up. We probably shouldn’t hold out breath, though.