Machine Gun Kelly vs. Yungblud: Cryptic Post Suggests MGK’s New Single Is a Diss Track, and the Osbournes Might Be in the Crossfire

MGK (f.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker) released a new single, “FIX UR FACE”, on April 21, 2026. Along with a Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit collaboration, the single features a line that MGK vaguely called attention to on social media.

“I see one particular line is going over your heads,” he wrote on Twitter/X. Fans combed through the lyrics searching for clues, and discussions online suggest they found it.

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“Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private school tryna be outlaws” comes at the end of the first verse. It’s followed by the lines “And the old-heads always tryna kill the vibe / But rock’s not dead ‘long as I’m alive, so.”

The first two lines immediately drew attention to MGK’s former friendship with Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison). Fans are speculating that MGK just threw the first brick with this new single.

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But the last two lines in the verse are interesting as well, for similar reasons. Fans have already pointed out “Mickey Mouse kids” and “private schools” as direct references to Yungblud. In 2016, he starred on Disney U.K.’s The Lodge and allegedly had a private school education.

The following lines are possibly bringing Yungblud’s connection to the Osbourne family into the whole thing. Fans have brought up an awkward interview from 2024 that could shed some light on this potential beef.

MGK and Yungblud collaborated on several songs together, two including Travis Barker of Blink-182 and Bert McCracken of The Used. They first released “I Think I’m OKAY”, which appeared on MGK’s 2019 album Hotel Diablo. In 2020, “Body Bag” appeared on MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall. Allegedly, MGK and Yungblud have written many more songs together that remain unreleased or unrecorded.

Now, they’ll probably stay unrecorded. In a post in the MGK subreddit, fans have been discussing the aforementioned lyrics in “FIX UR FACE”. The consensus seems to be that MGK and Yungblud’s friendship might be on the rocks, and all signs point to awkward interview moments.

Fans Cite Uncomfortable Yungblud Interview on Osbourne Podcast As Possible Catalyst for MGK Diss

“[Yungblud] benefited quite a bit by working with MGK, then didn’t defend him when people talked negatively of him multiple times on public recorded platforms—at this point I’m surprised it took this long,” one fan wrote.

“‘Old heads always tryna kill the vibe’ is the Osbournes if we’re going with that theory,” another fan mentioned. Others chimed in on this theory. One wrote, “Anyone else just find the act a little phony-ish? Especially since being in bed now with the Osbournes.” Another replied, “Definitely phonyish now his other personality was so much more genuine [and] fun smh.”

It seems that many fans are lamenting Yungblud’s continued involvement with the Osbourne family after Ozzy’s passing. While sharing respect for Ozzy’s legacy, some expressed disdain for Kelly and Sharon. Specifically, in regard to MGK and Yungblud, discussions have brought up a 2024 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, hosted by Kelly and Sharon Osbourne, with Yungblud as a guest.

A video clip from the podcast shows Yungblud visibly uncomfortable when Kelly and Sharon bring up MGK. The topic? MGK allegedly stole Yungblud’s pink aesthetic.

Fans have imposed the Osbournes in this alleged beef, too

Fans were quick to note that the Osbournes seem to have brought this up in order to air their own grievances with MGK. One of which involves Slipknot, connected at the time through Kelly Osbourne’s engagement to Sid Wilson, which ended in March 2026.

Despite beef around 2024, MGK appeared at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in January 2026, performing Ozzy’s “I Don’t Wanna Stop” in tribute to the Prince of Darkness. Still, the interview clip has Yungblud looking uncomfortable with the way the conversation went.

Fans noted that while it seemed he attempted to steer the conversation away from MGK at the time, Yungblud also didn’t defend his friend from the comments. Still, more fans mentioned that while Yungblud was put on the spot with a rude question, his connection with Ozzy may have stopped him from immediately calling out the Osbournes.

“Y’all are blowing this way out of proportion,” one fan countered. “Dom was uncomfortable, stuck in an awkward interview, and they asked him stupid questions with their minds already made up about the answers, and you expect him to make it more awkward and start arguing with them?”

Eventually, the clip was actually removed, and the interview reposted, but not before fans preserved the moment for discussion. However, not everyone has been putting the same effort into this alleged beef. As one person succinctly noted, “Everyone in that clip is a clown.”