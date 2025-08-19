Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Smashes Down a Drone With His Microphone Mid-Performance

When Fred Durst threatened to “break your fuckin face tonight” in Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” he was also talking about robots, it turns out. The nu-metal frontman recently made good on that promise when a drone flew too close to him during a concert and he full-on beat a drone to the ground.

Over the weekend, Limp Bizkit was performing for an excited crowd at the Atakoy Marina in Istanbul, Turkey. As the band began their 2000 hit single “Take A Look Around,” from the Mission: Impossible 2 soundtrack, a drone flew up to the stage. In footage of the incident, Durst is seen urging the drone to approach him, and as it does, he smashes it down with his microphone to the audience’s delight. Check it out below.

In other Limp Bizkit news, there’s been speculation that the band might have new music on the way. It’s been about four years since the band dropped their sixth album, Still Sucks, and a social media post from earlier this year indicated that a follow-up could be in the works.

While on tour with Metallica in May, the reigning Gods of Nu-Metal teased that they’re working on new music by taking to Instagram to share an image of themselves in a studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

Does this mean we’re getting a Limp Bizkit country album? Probably not, but Nashville’s country-metal crossover culture has been growing over the years, with artists like Hardy and Lakeview blurring the genre lines and bringing a lot more heavy elements into heartland music.

2025 GRINGO PAPI SOUTH AMERICA TOUR

While there’s no way of knowing if new Limp Bizkit music is forthcoming, we can confirm that fans in South America will have the opportunity to see the band on their upcoming 2025 Gringo Papi Tour, featuring Yungblud, 311, and more. See dates here:

Saturday 29th November – Mexico, Mexico City – Explanada del Estadio Banorte

Tuesday 2nd December – Costa Rica, San Jose – Parque Viva

Friday 5th December – Colombia, Bogota – Estadio El Campin

Tuesday 9th December – Peru, Lima – Costa 21

Saturday 13th December – Chile, Santiago – Estadio Monumental

Tuesday 16th December – Argentina, Buenos Aires – Parque Sarmiento

Saturday 20th December – Brazil, Sao Paulo – Allianz Parque