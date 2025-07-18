Yungblud Just Dropped Live Cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Changes’ and Announced His First Movie

Yungblud is a very busy man these days. Fresh off his headline-making performance at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final show, the young singer has dropped his live cover of Ozzy’s “Changes,” and he also announced a forthcoming documentary movie: YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY?

Earlier this month, Yungblud took the stage at Back to the Beginning festival and commanded the entire Villa Park stadium for 5+ minutes while delivering maybe the best rendition of “Changes” since Ozzy first recorded the tune.

Providing instrumentation for the performance are guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, Sleep Token drummer ‘II’, and Ozzy’s keyboardist Adam Wakeman. Yungblud has now released the song to streaming services, with all proceeds going to charity.

Yungblud will also be releasing a movie this year, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY?, “a new feature-length documentary from Emmy® and BAFTA-winning director Paul Dugdale that follows musician and songwriter Yungblud at a pivotal moment in his career,” per an announcement shared on social media.

“Ahead of releasing his most personal album to date, and before anyone had heard a note, Yungblud and his touring family travelled to Berlin, where he would perform and record these brand new songs live for the very first time. There would be no audience and no artifice. Cameras would roll constantly in the name of truth and trust. “And there, at the legendary Hansa Studios building – where Bowie wrote and recorded ‘Heroes’ and U2 created ‘One’ – Yungblud understood that things would never be the same again. This was exactly where he needed to be, to realise where he’s going. Raw and ready for what comes next. “Shot entirely on location and featuring 12 brand new performances from ‘Idols’, his 4th album, this is Yungblud on film like he’s never been seen before. “A personal journey of change, confidence, and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.” Play video

YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? will be exclusively in theaters worldwide on August 20 and 24.