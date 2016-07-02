Prince’s Shirt and Blazer From ‘Purple Rain’ Sell for $96,000 a Piece

Every one of Prince’s outfits can accurately be called iconic, but none more so than his shirt and blazer in his film Purple Rain. This week, his jacket and white shirt from the movie went up for auction through California auction house Profiles In History, The Guardian reports. The silk shirt and blazer both sold for $96,000 each, at 32 times the original asking price. The auction was organized before the Minneapolis singer’s untimely death, setting original prices at $6,000-$8,000 for the blazer, and $3,000-$5,000 for the shirt.

Of the circumstances and sale, founder Joe Maddalena stated “It just happened to be one of those coincidences that unfortunately he passed away. Probably the signature thing he is known for is Purple Rain. It’s what made his career. It’s probably what he’ll be remembered for always. To have an important piece like this is pretty astonishing and an amazing opportunity.”

