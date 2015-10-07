Stream ‘Carrion,’ the Brilliantly Dark Debut Album From Danish Doom Upstarts Recitation

Photo by Johannes Leszinski
Something’s rotten in the state of Denmark, something dark and oozing and decayed. Carrion, the debut release from new Copenhagen-based project Recitation, is comprised of a single twenty-seven minute composition that wends its way between the darkest recesses of funereal doom, creeping death, and tense, psychedelic horror. It’s a lot to take in, and well worth taking the trouble.
Videos by VICE
Carrion is out on limited black vinyl on October 9 via Danish DIY label Indisciplinarian and the label’s US partner, Earsplit Distro. Stream it in its entirety below.
Recitation live dates:
9/20/2015 5E – Copenhagen, DK
10/10/2015 Stengade – Copenhagen, DK – Carrion Release Show
Kim Kelly loves this album. She’s on Twitter.