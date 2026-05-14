Pam Grier Is 76 and Has Some Wild Things to Say About Her Orgasms

Pam Grier is 76 years old, couldn’t care less about it, and is apparently having the best orgasms of her life.

The blaxploitation icon appeared on the latest episode of Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, where the conversation started casually enough before taking a hard left into territory nobody was prepared for. When Louis-Dreyfus asked Grier about her age, Grier replied, “I think I might be 77 this year. I might be. I don’t know, nor do I care. If I wake up breathing, I’m going to have a good day.”

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Louis-Dreyfus pushed further, telling Grier she seemed remarkably young and full of energy, and asking how old she actually felt. Grier’s answer was not what anyone was expecting.

“When you’re young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour,” Grier said. “But when you get my age, you have one orgasm. It’ll last three days.”

Louis-Dreyfus, to her credit, did not let that go. “What are you talking about? Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details.”

Just Be Prepared. It’s Going to Be Three Whole Days.

Grier’s response was both the most and least helpful thing she could have said. “You don’t have to do anything, but when it happens, I just want to tell you: you just be prepared. It’s going to be three whole days.”

When Louis-Dreyfus pressed on whether there was a specific method involved or whether aging was simply responsible, Grier was clear. “I think it’s my age.”

Louis-Dreyfus then floated the possibility that by 90, Grier might be looking at a full week. Grier laughed and said, “If I could have had that when I was younger, I would have had a better life and better boyfriends, OK?”

Grier dropped the three-day orgasm detail like a footnote, left Louis-Dreyfus momentarily speechless, and moved right along. She’s somewhere around 76 or 77, and doesn’t seem to care. Most people her age are being asked if they need help with the remote.