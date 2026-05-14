This Woman Has Been Arrested 17 Times This Year (and Isn’t in Jail)

Pamela “Brooke” Schronce has been arrested 17 times since New Year’s Day. That’s not a typo. That’s roughly once every 8.5 days, across multiple counties, in a single state, for the same general category of problem.

Schronce owns Thomas and Turner Children’s Boutique in South Carolina, and customers across the state have filed complaints alleging they paid for merchandise that never arrived and never got refunded. Law enforcement, apparently, has been keeping busy.

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The arrests started on January 1st in Anderson County, where she was extradited to Fairfield County and formally charged. Six days later, Easley Police picked her up. By February, things escalated to an almost comical level. On February 5th, she was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, released at 6:25 p.m., and arrested again by the Easley Police Department within the hour. Same day. Different county. One hour apart.

The List of Counties Just Keeps Going

The rest of February alone included stops in Anderson County, Abbeville County, Pickens County, Greenville County, Richland County, Greenwood, and Cherokee County. In March, she racked up charges in Newberry County and Anderson County again. April added Greenville and Oconee Counties. May 1st, she was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center for the 17th time. The girl’s been around.

The case has drawn enough attention that the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office asked the South Carolina attorney general to take over prosecution in at least one instance, citing a conflict of interest. Schronce has been transferred between detention centers as the cases work through the system. A logistical undertaking, for sure, given the counties she’s been spanning.

Her attorney’s response to all of it? Per WMBF News, Schronce is “looking forward to her day in court” while the defense continues seeking discovery from state agencies. At the current rate of arrests, she may have several days in court to look forward to.

She was most recently granted bond of $1,087.50, which, given the volume of activity here, feels almost administratively quaint.