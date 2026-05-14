A List of Random Things Other Countries Call ‘American’

Somewhere out there, a Norwegian is eating a bag of frozen peas and carrots labeled “American mix.” A Dutch person is happily eating Filet Americain, a raw beef and mayo spread that, despite the name, has no actual ties to America. A Hungarian is standing in their “American kitchen,” which is apparently just what they call an open floor plan. And a Thai menu lists hot dogs as simply “American food.” That one, at least, makes sense.

A Reddit thread on r/NoStupidQuestions recently asked users from other countries what gets labeled “American” back home, and the responses were equal parts flattering, baffling, and very humbling for anyone who grew up thinking they had a firm grasp on national identity.

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The original poster kicked things off by noting that the US has its own version of this habit—French fries, Belgian waffles, Russian roulette, Greek yogurt—before asking what the rest of the world was pinning on America. Turns out, a lot.

Cool Ranch Doritos are sold internationally as “Cool American,” a rebranding that is either inspired or damning, depending on your perspective. Ranch dressing, invented by a Nebraska plumber named Steve Henson while cooking for Alaskan ranch workers, became so synonymous with American taste abroad that when it never caught on in Europe, retailers just swapped “ranch” for “American” on the label. The Daily Dot confirmed the name change is now standard in several countries.

In the Czech Republic, potato wedges are “Americké Brambory” (American potatoes). In Italy, one Redditor ordered an “American Pizza” and received a pizza topped with sliced hot dogs and French fries. They described it as, without question, the worst pizza they had in Italy.

Hungary uses “American kitchen” to describe an open floor plan. “We do love our open floor plans,” a commenter replied. Red Solo cups are apparently “American party cups” in some circles—very on brand.

A few got philosophical. “The Vietnamese consider the Vietnam War as the American war,” one user noted, which landed considerably differently than the hot dog entries.

The irony in all of this is that most things considered distinctly “American” don’t actually originate here. Meatloaf traces back to medieval Europe. Bacon comes from China. Apple pie was first recorded in a 14th-century English recipe. America didn’t invent most of what it’s known for. It just supersized it, branded it, and exported the aesthetic so effectively that the rest of the world had no choice but to label it ours.