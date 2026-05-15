Daily Horoscope: May 15, 2026

Today’s sky is running on tension and truth in equal measure. The Moon is in Taurus and squaring Pluto retrograde, dragging whatever you’ve been burying back into the light. Mars conjunct Chiron is pushing old wounds to the surface under Aries, asking everyone to reckon with what’s actually been holding them back. And stargazer, Saturn opposing Makemake is putting the weight of duty up against the bigger question of purpose. The stars today aren’t interested in comfortable answers. Whatever you’ve been circling around all week, today is the day it stops waiting patiently for you to deal with it. No more extensions.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Here’s a question nobody asks you: what do you do when the thing slowing you down is actually you? Mars is conjunct Chiron right now, and that raw drive you run on is bumping directly into an old wound. You can push through it like always, Aries, or you can actually look at it. One of those options keeps costing you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been telling yourself you’re being patient, but you’re actually just avoiding the decision entirely. You know exactly which one. Fixed earth sign energy is incredible for follow-through, Taurus, but it can also look a lot like stalling when the answer genuinely scares you. You already know what you want. If you’re being honest, you’ve known for a while now.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve had three different opinions about the same situation this week, and none of them are wrong; they’re just excuses to keep circling. All that mental spinning isn’t indecision, it’s avoidance. You already landed on an answer, Gemini, you just didn’t like what it meant. So you opened up a million other possibilities instead. Stop reopening the tab. You know what it says.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something old and uncomfortable got dug back up today, and you felt it before you could even name it. That’s your ruling Moon squaring Pluto retrograde — dragging buried stuff into the open, whether you’re ready or not. Here’s the thing, Cancer: you’ve been carrying this particular feeling way longer than necessary. It doesn’t need to be processed perfectly. It just needs to move.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun has one more week in Taurus before it moves on, and that practical, nose-to-the-grindstone energy is almost expired. Use it, Leo. You’re better at the big vision than the unglamorous follow-through, and right now the cosmos are basically handing you a deadline to get the boring but necessary stuff done. The fanfare comes later. Earn it first.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You keep finding one more thing to fix before you feel ready, and Mercury in Taurus has been slowing your usually razor-sharp instincts down to a crawl. At some point, the tweaking stops being preparation and starts being fear, Virgo. You know the difference. The version you have right now is good enough to move on. Let it go.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve made your peace with a situation that probably deserved more pushback than you gave it. And now it’s just…living in your chest. Venus in Gemini keeps things breezy on the surface, Libra, but you’re an air sign with a long memory. Some things don’t resolve on their own just because you stopped talking about them. You know that.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon squaring your ruling planet today means emotions you’ve had under lock and key are getting louder. You’re used to being the one who sees through everyone else, Scorpio, but Pluto retrograde has the lights on inside your own house right now. Something in there has been waiting a long time for your attention. You can keep ignoring it, but it’s not going anywhere

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been preaching self-improvement for months, but have you actually looked at what’s right in front of you lately? The people, the place, the life you already have. Jupiter in Cancer has been asking you to grow inward for a while now, Sagittarius, and you keep looking for the exit. The thing you’re hungry for isn’t somewhere else. It’s here.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn opposing Makemake today puts your sense of duty in direct tension with something bigger: who you’re actually doing all this for. You’ve built the structure, you’re hitting the marks, but there’s a nagging feeling that the cause got lost somewhere in the execution. Stop for a second, Capricorn. The work means nothing if you’ve forgotten what you were fighting for in the first place.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have a gift for making detachment look like independence, and most people can’t tell the difference. But you can. Uranus in Taurus has been grinding away at exactly that wall for a while now, and today something personal is asking for your actual presence, Aquarius. Not your analysis of it. Not your theory about it. Just you, showing up fully for once.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been romanticizing a situation that has some pretty clear evidence against it. Neptune in Aries is pushing your dreamy instincts into uncomfortable, action-oriented territory, and the friction you’re feeling is real. Here’s the thing, Pisces: intuition and wishful thinking feel identical until they don’t. You already know which one this is. Trust the part of you that’s been trying to say so.

Pisces monthly horoscope