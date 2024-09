Santigold has been in the game for a while now, with an absolutely impeccable taste for making the best pop song possible. For over twelve years now, her taste and ideas about catchiness and pop tunes have cemented herself as an artist we can remember for time to come. Recently, she dropped the video for “Chasing Shadows” on Tidal, featuring her in several different backdrops, environments, and outfits while she sings some of her catchiest work to date.