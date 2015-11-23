SBTRKT Remixed Adele Seven Years Ago But It Only Just Surfaced

Should you give up or should you just keep chasing payment? That’s the question that SBTRKT may have faced, having been comissioned to do a remix for Adele’s label seven years ago which is only now seeing the light of day.

There’s actually nothing to suggest SBTRKT wasn’t fully compensated for his work, but that was a good joke worth making. Anyway, for whatever reason the remix wasn’t released until last night when the producer, “was looking through old hard drive files and found this unreleased remix dub i made for XL back in 2008.”

Listen below: