Earlier this past Thursday night, former Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland was found dead on his tour bus in Minnesota, according to TMZ. Weiland was due to perform with his band Scott Weiland and the Wildabouts at Minnesota’s Medina Ballroom, when the show was cancelled.

Reps close to the band state Scott was found on the bus at around 9PM on Thursday shortly before he was to go on stage.

