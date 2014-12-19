Premiere: SHAQ – “NightCap”

19-year-old SHAQ is the latest in the line of brilliant musicians coming out of Århus. Being part of DJ ER DU DUM ELLER HVAD’s Apropos Live team, he’s already quite well accomplished in the art of getting people to lose their bloody minds on the weekends–a feat you might have experienced if you attended the skate scene at Roskilde this year. As for his debut single “NightCap”, SHAQ mixes deephouse and disco to create one of the most danceable tracks of the year. It’s really great, and it’s your own damn fault if you have a bad time tonight.