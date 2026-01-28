Pokémon GO – Everything To Know About the Road to Kalos Event

Pokémon GO‘s massive GO Tour Kalos is right around the corner, but before the massive event kicks off, trainers around the world are going to get a chance to take part in the Road to Kalos event.
Pokémon GO Road To Kalos Event Date and Details
The Road to Kalos begins on February 23, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. local time and runs through Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. local time.
The following bonuses will be active during the event window:
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.
- The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 30 from Monday through Friday of the event week.
- There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Saturday, February 28 to Sunday, March 1, 2026.
During the event, Pikachu will be getting some new styles with a variety of special hats. The following special Pikachu will all make their debut during the Road to Kalos event:
- Pikachu wearing Red’s hat
- Pikachu wearing Leaf’s hat
- Pikachu wearing Ethan’s hat
- Pikachu wearing Lyra’s hat
Additionally, there will be different event-themed Pokémon in the wild on each day of the event. The special spawns will include the first partner Pokémon from Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Unova.
- Monday, February 23: Kanto
- Spawns include Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Clefairy, and Meowth
- Tuesday, February 24: Johto
- Spawns include Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Marill, Hoppip, Teddiursa
- Wednesday, February 25: Hoenn
- Spawns include Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Poochyena, Taillow, Nincada
- Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh
- Spawns include Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Shinx, and Snover
- Friday, February 27: Unova
- Spawns include Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Darumaka, and Gothita
Road to Kalos Raid Schedule
This event is going to be full of very special Battle Raids. There’s a ton to keep track of, so players may want to bookmark this schedule and return to it when the event kick arrives.
- Monday, February 23: Kanto
- One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Red’s hat, Pikachu wearing Leaf’s hat
- Five Star Raids: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres
- Tuesday, February 24: Johto
- One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Ethan’s hat, Pikachu wearing Lyra’s hat
- Five Star Raids: Shadow Lugia, Shadow Ho-Oh
- Wednesday, February 25: Hoenn
- One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat, Pikachu wearing May’s bow
- Five Star Raids: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon
- Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh
- One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Lucas’s hat, Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat
- Five Star Raids: Dialga, Palkia
- Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh (Space-Time Anomalies)
- One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Rei’s cap, Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief
- Five Star Raids: Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia
- Friday, February 27: Unova (Black Kyurem)
- One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat, Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat
- Five Star Raids: Reshiram, Black Kyurem
- Friday, February 27: Unova (White Kyurem)
- One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor, Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor
- Five Star Raids: Zekrom, White Kyurem
That’s a ton of information to take in, but it should give trainers a good hint about what is coming in the big Road to Kalos event. The activities will also include New Special Backgrounds, Eggs, Timed Research, and Field Research Tasks. Check back closer to the event for a full breakdown of each task and reward.
Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.