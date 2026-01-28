Pokémon GO – Everything To Know About the Road to Kalos Event

Pokémon GO‘s massive GO Tour Kalos is right around the corner, but before the massive event kicks off, trainers around the world are going to get a chance to take part in the Road to Kalos event.

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The Road to Kalos begins on February 23, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. local time and runs through Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Videos by VICE

The following bonuses will be active during the event window:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 30 from Monday through Friday of the event week.

There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Saturday, February 28 to Sunday, March 1, 2026.

During the event, Pikachu will be getting some new styles with a variety of special hats. The following special Pikachu will all make their debut during the Road to Kalos event:

Pikachu wearing Red’s hat

Pikachu wearing Leaf’s hat

Pikachu wearing Ethan’s hat

Pikachu wearing Lyra’s hat

Additionally, there will be different event-themed Pokémon in the wild on each day of the event. The special spawns will include the first partner Pokémon from Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Unova.

Monday, February 23: Kanto Spawns include Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Clefairy, and Meowth

Tuesday, February 24: Johto Spawns include Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Marill, Hoppip, Teddiursa

Wednesday, February 25: Hoenn Spawns include Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Poochyena, Taillow, Nincada

Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh Spawns include Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Shinx, and Snover

Friday, February 27: Unova Spawns include Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Darumaka, and Gothita



Road to Kalos Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

This event is going to be full of very special Battle Raids. There’s a ton to keep track of, so players may want to bookmark this schedule and return to it when the event kick arrives.

Monday, February 23: Kanto One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Red’s hat, Pikachu wearing Leaf’s hat Five Star Raids: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres

Tuesday, February 24: Johto One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Ethan’s hat, Pikachu wearing Lyra’s hat Five Star Raids: Shadow Lugia, Shadow Ho-Oh

Wednesday, February 25: Hoenn One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat, Pikachu wearing May’s bow Five Star Raids: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Lucas’s hat, Pikachu wearing Dawn’s hat Five Star Raids: Dialga, Palkia

Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh (Space-Time Anomalies) One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Rei’s cap, Pikachu wearing Akari’s kerchief Five Star Raids: Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia

Friday, February 27: Unova (Black Kyurem) One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat, Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat Five Star Raids: Reshiram, Black Kyurem

Friday, February 27: Unova (White Kyurem) One Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor, Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor Five Star Raids: Zekrom, White Kyurem



That’s a ton of information to take in, but it should give trainers a good hint about what is coming in the big Road to Kalos event. The activities will also include New Special Backgrounds, Eggs, Timed Research, and Field Research Tasks. Check back closer to the event for a full breakdown of each task and reward.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.