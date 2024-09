Don’t Miss Sheer Mag and Their Power-Pop Confection Perfection “Button Up”

Philadelphia’s Sheer Mag is raw power-pop/punk precision, taking guitar cues most obviously from the almighty Thin Lizzy. Let on vocals by quite possibly the baddest bitch of them all, Sheer Mag’s sound is loud, full, and catchy as hell. Following up on their fantastic debut self-titled EP, here is a track from their upcoming second self-titled EP, this time around on Brooklyn label Katorga Works. “Button Up” has all the fuzz and all the hooks you could hope for. Catch Sheer Mag in an intimate setting while you still can; their US tour starts Wednesday.

SHEER MAG on TOUR

MARCH 11th: PHILADELPHIA, PA AT UNDERGROUND ARTS WITH DIRTY FENCES / BOYTOY / RUBY BUFF

MARCH 12th: NYC AT 538 WITH NANCY/HONEY

MARCH 13th: NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ AT COOLER RANCH WITH UGLY PARTS

MARCH 14th: RICHMOND, VA AT STRANGE MATTER WITH LADYGOD / CHRISTI

MARCH 15th: ATLANTA, GA AT THE EARL WITH DIRTY FENCES

MARCH 16th: NEW ORLEANS, LA AT PAULIES WITH SHELLSHAG / SHEHEHE / MEA CULPA

MARCH 17th: HOT BURRITO ST PATRICKS DAY KICK OFF PARTY AT HOTEL VEGAS WITH DESTRUCTION UNIT / INSTITUTE / PAUL COLLINS / THEE OH SEES

MARCH 18th: GOOD VIBRATIONS AT HOTEL VEGAS

MARCH 19th: AUSTIN,TX SXSW

MARCH 20th: BIG HUGE BIKINI BEACH BASH AT EAST SIDE BIKINIS WITH BIG HUGE / PUJOL / GYMSHORTS

MARCH 20th: DRESSED TO KILL FEST AT THE GRAND SOCIAL CLUB AND BILLIARDS ROOM WITH BUCK BILOXI & THE FUCKS / DIRTY FENCES / MANATEES

MARCH 21st: BURGERMANIA IV AT HOTEL VEGAS

MARCH 21st: AT BEERLAND WITH THE SPITS / ICEAGE / UKIAH DRAG

MARCH 23rd: EL PASO / LAS CRUCES, TX? (Hit us up)

MARCH 24th: TUSCON, AZ AT BOXING GYM

MARCH 25th: SAN DIEGO, CA AT TOWER BAR

MARCH 26th: SANTA ANA, CA

MARCH 27th: LOS ANGELES, CA AT JEWEL’S CATCH ONE WITH KING KHAN AND BBQ SHOW / SMALL WIGS / BLACK LIPS DJ

MARCH 28th: LOS ANGELES, CA AT GOOD PUNK SHOW

MARCH 29th: BAKERSFIELD, CA AT BABYLON WITH SURPRISE VACATION / LAYMAN/GIRL PUSHER

MARCH 30th: OAKLAND, CA AT 1234-GO RECORDS (MATINEE SHOW) AND WORLD RAGE CENTER (NIGHTTIME HOUSE SHOW)

MARCH 31st: SANTA ROSA, CA AT WITH PEACH KELLI POP / WHITE FENCE / TWERPS / TONY MOLINA

APRIL 1st: PORTLAND, OR AT BLACKWATER WITH VEXX / MONGOLOID / ANDY PLACE & THE COOLHEADS

APRIL 2nd: OLYMPIA, WA MATT ANDERSONS 1611 HOUSE WITH GAG / VEXX / NASTY

APRIL 3rd: SEATTLE, WA AT NUTHOLE WITH VEXX / FREAK VIBE / VHS

APRIL 4th: VANCOUVER, BC AT HINDENBURG

APRIL 5th: KAMLOOPS, BC AT ZACK’S COFFEE & TEA & GIFTS WITH GOMS / SICK ASTRAY

APRIL 6th: EDMONTON, AB AT SPACE WITH RHYTHM OF CRUELTY / EVERYDAY THINGS / THE STRAP

APRIL 7th: CALGARY, AB AT PALOMINO SMOKEHOUSE WITH GLITTER / DREAM WHIP

APRIL 8th: REGINA, SK

APRIL 9th: WINNIPEG, MB AT THE HANDSOME DAUGHTER WITH SLURS / HUMAN MUSIC / BLACKHOUND

APRIL 10th: MINOT, ND AT PANGEA WITH KEVIN SCHLERETH / WILD HANDS / MR. DAD / OTHERS

APRIL 11th: MINNEAPOLIS, MN WITH PEACH JELLI POP / FRANKIE TEARDROP

APRIL 12th: MILWALKEE, WI AT COCOON ROOM WITH PEACH KELLI POP / FRANKIE TEARDROP / PLATINUM BOYS

APRIL 13th: CHICAGO, IL AT ALBION HOUSE

APRIL 14th: NW INDIANA

APRIL 15th: CLEVELAND, OH

APRIL 16th: PITTSBURGH, PA AT GOOSKI’S WITH ZEITGEIST / CRUCES

APRIL 18TH: NEW YORK’S ALRIGHT AT THE ACHERON WITH VANITY / BAD NOIDS / TAPEHEAD / GOWANUS MUTANT KOMMANDOS

APRIL 23rd: NYC AT LA POISSON ROUGE WITH EX HEX

APRIL 26th: PHILADELPHIA, PA AT UNION TRANSFER WITH EX HEX