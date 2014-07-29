VICE
Son Lux’s Video for “Lantern’s Lit” Is So Beautiful That You’ll Probably Cry While Watching

Son Lux makes music that is bewitching. Elements of electronica and classical music are gently folded together beneath a beautiful cracking voice. The project comes from Ryan Lott, who has had a range of musical careers. He’s a performer, writer, producer, and scorer. Lott recently released an album as Sisyphus, his project with Sufjan Stevens and Serengeti. Later this year, acclaimed chamber ensemble yMusic is releasing their Son Lux-produced LP. And, come September, Son Lux’s work as a scorer will be shown with the release of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.

Today, Noisey is premiering the new music video from Son Lux. “Lanterns Lit” is ethereal yet heavy, a practice in uniting seemingly disparate elements. Beautifully shot by Sam McLoughlin, it’s a curated collection of powerful scenes. The opening is heralded by a full chorus that disappears with a hit of bass, paired with perfectly symmetrical shots of children in the wilderness. The choir is replaced by a crooned melody, both soaring and broken. “I’ll keep my lanterns lit” is repeated, quietly. All eyes are focused on the violet sky as a rocket ricochets into space. This is something absolutely worth watching again, and then again, and then again.

