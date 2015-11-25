Stream Sameblod’s New EP and Feel Like You’re Fifteen Again

We don’t care how much of a music snob you think you are. Did you rave to Kygo last summer, hmmmmm? Do you secretly love it when MGMT circa 2007 sneaks its way into your ears when you’re in line at Starbucks? Is Cut Copy still on your iTunes along with all associated memories from your school graduation? Yeah, you know what we mean. Sure, it’s cool keeping up with the hip kids and and having an ultra-refined palette for music and all that… but it’s EVEN COOLER when you DGAF and just enjoy things because they sound twinkly and happy and pretty much emulate you as a teenager.

Sameblod is a Swedish duo who make music that fits into that description. Their new EP, “Nostalgia”, is a sparkly and bubbly collection of dance pop that makes you wanna shake your head and maybe experiment with blue eye shadow again ’cause you feel fifteen and free. It comes out on Friday, but we decided it’s fun enough to let you stream it a few days in advance starting today. Each of the five songs offers momentum that’s kind of like bubble-gum: sweet, addictive and a little bit nostalgic. Ok, all references to our far-gone youth outside, this EP is a very decent bit of Scandi dance pop. So pull on a tube top, paint glitter on your fingernails and relive your teen years with Sameblod.