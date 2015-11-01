Here Is the Sufjan Stevens “Hotline Bling” Cover You Didn’t Know You Didn’t Need to Hear

Thousands of Americans agree: Drake is a thing. He is so famous that liking him seems corny, but not liking him because of how many other people like him seems cornier. Drake is currently enjoying one of the biggest singles of his career in “Hotline Bling,” a patronizing number about the sick jealousy we all feel when we break it off with someone, and they look like they’re having more fun than us, and everyone with a pulse has done an interpretation. Add Sufjan Stevens to the list today. He broke out a version of the hit at last night’s New Jersey tour stop, aided by Left Coast R&B singer Gallant.

Disclaimer: Sufjan’s Carrie & Lowell is one of the best albums of the year, a grief-wracked blast of self-discovery gleaned through excruciating personal pain. This “Hotline Bling” cover, however, is trying. It’s fascinating. Watch below.