Swim Deep Have Created a New Gameshow Hosted By Paul Daniels

Much loved indie troublemakers Swim Deep are back with a new video, guest starring Paul Daniels as a creepy quiz show host. In the video the band are kitted out like the Operation Yewtree reserve team, all thick rimmed glasses and visiting-hours beige shirts. They play the house band for a gameshow where Daniels asks contestants, including Spector’s Fred Macpherson, to do Generation Game style challenges. In a true nod to the 70s, Daniels host is cruel and slightly pervy, tossing people’s cakes to the floor and kissing the winning female contestants hand. Watch it all go down here:

There are also some very questionable end credits: