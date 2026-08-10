Take-Two CEO Teases More GTA 6 Trailers After Netflix Stream Event

Take-Two has confirmed that the GTA 6 Netflix event will be just the beginning of the game’s marketing campaign. According to CEO Strauss Zelnick, players can expect more trailers and major reveals ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6’s November launch.

GTA 6 Netflix Event Is Just the Start of Its Marketing Campaign

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

In a recent interview, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that the Grand Theft Auto 6 Netflix stream happening on August 27 is just the beginning of its larger marketing campaign. The executive gave an interesting description of the event, comparing the GTA 6 Extended Look to a “small snack” rather than a full meal.

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“The GTA 6 Netflix event is one of the hors d’oeuvres.” Zelnick then seemingly teased that more Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers and marketing would be coming after the Netflix event at the end of August. “There are appetizers, a main course, and dessert to follow,” the CEO teased in a call following Take-Two’s recent investor meeting.

While Zelnick didn’t specifically state what the future trailers or marketing would entail, his four-course meal metaphor appears to confirm that GTA 6’s marketing campaign might be bigger than some expected. Although some players were initially frustrated by the lack of a gameplay trailer, it seems that Grand Theft Auto 6 will receive a major push following the Netflix event.

GTA 6 Netflix Stream Will Offer a “Meaty” Look at the Game

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

One question on everyone’s mind is: What will the GTA 6 Netflix stream actually show? According to reports, the Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look event will be “meaty” and contain a pretty substantial look at the game. While gameplay has not technically been confirmed by Rockstar Games, many believe it will be heavily featured during the streaming event.

In an interview with , Strauss Zelnick interestingly described the GTA 6 stream as a “Netflix show.” He also claimed that when the stream goes live on August 27, “players will understand why they chose Netflix for the premiere.” Industry analysts have also said that Take-Two went with the streaming giant to appeal to a “broader audience” outside of gaming.

Finally, there have been rumors going back to June that the first GTA 6 gameplay trailer will be 20 minutes long. Players also claim that Netflix customer support confirmed that the Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look would have a similar runtime. However, it should be pointed out that Netflix uses AI chatbots, so the answer can’t exactly be trusted.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Regardless of what is shown on August 27, Take-Two has now made it clear that the GTA 6 Netflix stream is only the beginning. With more trailers, reveals, and marketing seemingly planned, Rockstar Games appears ready to launch a full media blitz ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6’s November 19 release.