Syria: The Long War (Dispatch One)

The Syrian revolution just turned three years old, but for the past year things haven’t looked good for the rebels. Attacked from behind by the renegade Al Qaeda splinter group the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS, and from in front by a resurgent regime, Syria’s moderate revolutionaries have been on a losing streak.

But since the New Year, everything’s changed – at least in the rebel-held north. ISIS is now fighting every other armed group in the country, and is abandoning its former strongholds all across northern Syria. A VICE News crew – the first western journalists in northwest Syria for months – has embedded with Syrian rebels fighting ISIS, and is following their rapid advance across Idlib province, until yesterday an ISIS stronghold.

This is the only footage to come from the Syrian war’s most recent and least understood turning point.

