PREMIERE: The Agnes Circle’s “Yan’an Memory” is the Post-Punk Journey You Need

Do you ever wander around a city, feeling really cool and not really worrying about what others think of you? You should feel tat way all the time, not worrying about anyone else but yourself. It makes visiting places a lot more enjoyable. A way to augment this experience is with the addition of a really great soundtrack, one that will make whatever you’re doing way cooler. Maybe something like The Agnes Circle.

The Agnes Circle is a London-based post-punk duo that play an airy mix of gothy and new-wave sounds. Their new EP Modern Idea brings together the best aspects of the genre, showing both the poppier and melancholy aspects of the genre. Their video for “Yan’an Memory” shows the kind of situation you should be listening to their music in. Find a pretty good set of architecture, and just wander while the austere synth lines ring around, the drums splashing to footsteps. Black goes with anything, and so does The Agnes Circle.

Videos by VICE

Watch the video below, and pick up their new EP right here.