This is the story of Jesse Snodgrass, a kid with Asperger’s syndrome who was arrested by an undercover cop posing as a student at Jesse’s high school. This is the story of how the war on drugs preys on the most vulnerable.

Click here to donate to the Snodgrass’s legal defence fund.

If you want to stop undercover stings in high schools throughout California, you can sign the Snodgrass’s petition to Governor Brown here.