“Together Forever”, the New Video By YAST, is a Slacker Anthem Done Right

YAST‘s website describes the band as ‘five creative slackers’ bonded together by friendship and music. The latest video for “Together Now”, a track taken off of their recent critically-acclaimed album My Dreams Did Finally Come True, shows the Malmö-based boys doing justice to that claim. The video features the band hanging hard on a dreary, typically Scandi-looking beach doing all sorts of chill-seeming things in slo-mo. They shuffle around donned in bathrobes and sunhats (I’m into it); they play ping poing minus the ping pong table; they pee in the ocean, eat hot dogs, pet some dogs. They’re literally doing nothing except for hanging out and laughing awkwardly at the camera. Now, that kind of thing usually gets pretty annoying after the first minute or so, but YAST is the exception that rule. This song is so damn catchy and nostalgic, with melancholic guitar riffs and a softness to the vocals, you can’t help but feel won over to YAST’s slacker world. Ultimately, “Together Now” feels as satisfying and easy as a day of endless lounging with your best friends—so even if you can’t escape real life to do that, at least you’ve got this song to keep you going.

YAST are currently touring through Europe, hitting Copenhagen’s Ideal Bar on October 10 and Aarhus’ Recession Festival on October 24.