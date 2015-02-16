PREMIERE: Sugary Doom Metal Pop From Torche and Their New Streaming LP ‘Restarter’

Miami quartet Torche lays down some of their heaviest grooves since In Return with their new effort Restarter, streaming in full today and available on February 24th. For the newbies, what that really means is that Torche’s emphasis on crushing doom riffs juxtaposed against sugary sweet pop melodies is intact and as effective as ever with their latest ten track effort. Stream it in full below, and get yours via Relapse.

Reminder, Torche hits the road for a string of US gigs with Nothing, sponsored by Noisey. You should go.

Videos by VICE

May 02 Leipzig, DE Taubchental

May 03 Wroclaw, PL Asymmetry Festival

May 04 Prague, CZ 007

May 05 Munich, DE Ampere

May 06 Milan, IT Lo Fi Club

May 08 Barcelona, SP Rocksound

May 09 Madrid, SP Boute Live!

May 10 Lisbon, PT Musicbox

May 11 Bilbao, SP Kafe Antzokia

May 13 Zurich, SZ Dynamo

May 14 Wiesbaden, DE Schlachthof

May 15 Cologne, DE Underground

May 16 Berlin, DE Bi Nuu

May 17 Hamburg, DE Hafenklang

May 18 Nijmegen, NL Merelyn

May 19 Haarlem, NL Patronaat

May 20 Paris, FR Glazart

May 21 Antwerp, BE Kavka

May 22 London, UK Underworld

May 23 Leeds,UK Belgrave Social Club

May 24 Galway, IR Roisin Dubh

May 25 Cork, IR Crane Lane

May 26 Dublin, IR Grand Social

May 27 Belfast, IR The Limelight

May 28 Glasgow, UK CCA

May 29 Manchester, UK Sound Control

May 30 Bristol, UK Temples Festival (2105)

May 31 Nimes, FR This is Not a Love Song

Jun 01 Nantes, FR Le Ferrailleur