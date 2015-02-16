PREMIERE: Sugary Doom Metal Pop From Torche and Their New Streaming LP ‘Restarter’

Miami quartet Torche lays down some of their heaviest grooves since In Return with their new effort Restarter, streaming in full today and available on February 24th. For the newbies, what that really means is that Torche’s emphasis on crushing doom riffs juxtaposed against sugary sweet pop melodies is intact and as effective as ever with their latest ten track effort. Stream it in full below, and get yours via Relapse.
Reminder, Torche hits the road for a string of US gigs with Nothing, sponsored by Noisey. You should go.
May 02 Leipzig, DE Taubchental
May 03 Wroclaw, PL Asymmetry Festival
May 04 Prague, CZ 007
May 05 Munich, DE Ampere
May 06 Milan, IT Lo Fi Club
May 08 Barcelona, SP Rocksound
May 09 Madrid, SP Boute Live!
May 10 Lisbon, PT Musicbox
May 11 Bilbao, SP Kafe Antzokia
May 13 Zurich, SZ Dynamo
May 14 Wiesbaden, DE Schlachthof
May 15 Cologne, DE Underground
May 16 Berlin, DE Bi Nuu
May 17 Hamburg, DE Hafenklang
May 18 Nijmegen, NL Merelyn
May 19 Haarlem, NL Patronaat
May 20 Paris, FR Glazart
May 21 Antwerp, BE Kavka
May 22 London, UK Underworld
May 23 Leeds,UK Belgrave Social Club
May 24 Galway, IR Roisin Dubh
May 25 Cork, IR Crane Lane
May 26 Dublin, IR Grand Social
May 27 Belfast, IR The Limelight
May 28 Glasgow, UK CCA
May 29 Manchester, UK Sound Control
May 30 Bristol, UK Temples Festival (2105)
May 31 Nimes, FR This is Not a Love Song
Jun 01 Nantes, FR Le Ferrailleur