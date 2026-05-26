Next LEGO Game Leaked, and It’s a Cities: Skylines Collab No One Expected

A new LEGO game was leaked ahead of Summer Game Fest 2026, and it’s a crossover title that many might not have expected. According to Korea’s rating board, LEGO Skylines will be the next entry in the franchise, which is a collaboration with Cities: Skylines.

LEGO Skylines Leaks Ahead of Summer Game Fest

Screenshot: LEGO, Paradox Interactive

A LEGO Skylines game was after Korea’s Rating Board posted a rating for the game online early. The new title has not actually been announced yet, so we don’t know much about the project. Although, based on the game’s title, it’s believed to be a collaboration between LEGO and Cities: Skylines.

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Further confirming the crossover, Korea’s rating board also revealed that LEGO Skylines will be developed by Paradox Interactive, who are also the creators behind the Cities series. So that pretty much confirms that this is what the collaboration is going to be. Unfortunately, the leak didn’t contain the full rating, so we don’t have any additional information about its features.

Screenshot: GRAC

Originally launching in 2015, Cities: Skylines is a popular city-builder simulation. Despite being popular, the franchise only got Cities: Skylines II recently in 2023. However, with LEGO’s brick-building mechanic, the leaked project seems like the perfect crossover. I mean, imagine getting to plan and build an entire city with LEGO blocks? Sign me up!

Korea Rating Board Also Leaks Persona 4 Revival and More Games

Screenshot: ATLUS

Korea’s Rating Board also leaked several other titles, such as the much-anticipated Persona 4 Revival. While the Persona 4 Remake was announced in 2025, we haven’t had a proper update on it since then. However, have claimed it will be revealed at the Xbox Game Showcase on June 7, 2026. This latest leak pretty much confirms that the game is close to being ready for release.

For your convenience, here are the other games Korea Rating Board posted early ratings for:

LEGO Skylines

Once Human

Orbitals

Fortnite (Endgame)

Gears of War: E-Day

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

I have no idea what Fortnite (Endgame) is, although it could just be a translation quirk. If I had to take a guess, it’s likely just a bundle pack. Regardless, many of these titles are likely expected to be revealed in some form at Summer Game Fest 2026, which goes live between June 5 and June 8, 2026.