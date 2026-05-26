Playstation Plus Monthly Games for June Revealed

May is nearly over, which means it is time for Sony to reveal the full lineup of games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers when June kicks off.

All June 2026 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers have an exciting list of titles to check out when June arrives in a few days. Starting June 2, there will be three new games for subscribers to claim and start playing. Additionally, one of the May games is sticking around for an extra month and getting a huge update.

Videos by VICE

Starting June 4, The World’s Game update for EA Sports FC 26 introduces a brand-new international tournament mode with 48 national teams and new authentic stadiums to play in. Take on international-themed Manager Live Challenges and step into Player Career with new international Icons and Heroes.

Additionally, PlayStation owners may be particularly excited to dive into the Fully Yoked Edition of Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded.

Here is the full list of all June PlayStation Plus Monthly Games:

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition | PS5, PS4 Shrink down and survive in a perilous, creature-filled backyard. Mysteriously shrunken down to the size of an ant, your intrepid young adventurer must fight for survival as they experience the backyard from an entirely new perspective. Explore a vast garden environment alone, or with the aid of up to three friends in online multiplayer, and gather the resources you need to build shelter and craft armour and weapons to protect yourself from the creatures that populate the backyard. As you progress, you’ll uncover the truth behind your tiny transformation and find out what it takes to return to your original size.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 | PS5, PS4 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more. Play solo or fight online and choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow with friends or across a unique, roguelike player campaign!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide | PS5 Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new four player co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces intense WH40K gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies. Feel the impact of each swipe, swing, and slice of a chainsword, or fry some flesh with a lasgun.

EA Sports FC 26 | PS5, PS4 EA Sports FC 26, originally announced as part of the PS Plus May Monthly Games lineup, will remain available as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game through June 16. PlayStation Plus members also receive a EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack as a special add-on entitlement, redeemable during the game’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games residency.



What Is Leaving PlayStation Plus In June

As always, the rotation will also mean that some of the previous month’s games will no longer be available to claim and play. PlayStation Plus members have until Tuesday, June 2, to add Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols to their game library.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on other PlayStation Plus perks.

All of the June PlayStation Plus Monthly Games will be available starting June 2.