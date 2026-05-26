Arc Raiders Update 1.30.0 Makes Major Changes to Ermal Trade Prices

The Arc Raiders update 1.30.0 is now live on all platforms and overhauls Ermal trade prices. However, Embark Studios also confirmed that balancing changes will no longer be addressed in weekly updates. Here are the latest Arc Raiders patch notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders update 1.30.0 rolled out today, although it’s not technically a . As Embark Studios revealed last week, the extraction shooter will no longer have weekly patches and will instead be delivering bigger updates once a month. Regardless, an Arc Raiders update 1.30.0 update still went live today, which has a pretty significant impact on Ermal.

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In this latest patch, the new Arc Raiders has been dramatically overhauled. After player feedback, Embark has lowered trade prices across the board, as they were initially too expensive. According to the Swedish studio, they hope the new pricing tiers will encourage players to trade more with the NPC.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Arc Raiders Ermal Prices

Dev Note: After analyzing data and the early feedback since Ermal appeared in Speranza, we are adjusting the Expedition Vault pricing this week to encourage more trading. Tier one price will remain the same and all following levels will cost 200.000.

T1: 200.000 → 200.000

T2: 400.000 → 200.000

T3: 600.000 → 200.000

T4: 800.000 → 200.000

T5: 1.000.000 → 200.000

Bug Fixes and Feedback

Embark are investigating crashes on Xbox and FPS dips on PC that were introduced in Arc Raiders update 1.29.0.

Arc Raiders Balancing Changes based on player feedback will no longer happen in weekly patches, and will instead be once a month.

All New Arc Raiders Ermal Shop Items and Prices

Screenshot: Embark Studios

With update 1.30.0 now live, the Arc Raiders Ermal shop item rotation has also changed for this week. Embark has also revealed that the trader’s shop will now change at 6 AM PT / 1 PM UTC during refresh periods.

According to the latest Arc Raiders update, Embark has made major changes to Ermal’s weekly offers and trade prices. Here is a full breakdown of the new costs:

Chap Outfit — 500K High Tier ARC Parts

— 500K High Tier ARC Parts Soda Can Charm — 100K High Tier ARC Parts

— 100K High Tier ARC Parts Can’t Hear You Emote — 100K High Tier ARC Parts

— 100K High Tier ARC Parts Wolfpack Blueprint — 500K High Tier ARC Parts + Firearms

— 500K High Tier ARC Parts + Firearms Magnetic Accelerator — 1x Yellow Duck + 1x White Duck + 1x Brown Duck

— 1x Yellow Duck + 1x White Duck + 1x Brown Duck Anvil Splitter — 100K High Tier ARC Parts + Firearms

— 100K High Tier ARC Parts + Firearms Mushroom — 5K High Tier ARC Parts + Firearms

— 5K High Tier ARC Parts + Firearms Raider Tokens (25) — 150K High Tier ARC Parts

Key Changes to Arc Raiders Ermal Weekly Offers

Cosmetics such as the Chap Outfit now cost up to 500K High Tier ARC Parts .

now cost up to . Multiple items now require Firearms in addition to ARC Parts to complete trades.

to complete trades. The Magnetic Accelerator has a unique requirement involving collectible duck items instead of ARC Parts.

has a unique requirement involving collectible duck items instead of ARC Parts. Raider Tokens (25) cost 150K High Tier ARC Parts under the new system.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

And that’s it for the Arc Raiders update today. As I mentioned above, we won’t be getting proper weekly patches anymore. So for bigger updates, look toward the end of the month if one is planned. Most of the major changes will now come in the seasonal expansion patches, which will drop every few months.