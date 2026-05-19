ARC Raiders Update 1.29.0 Adds Denuvo Anti-Cheat and New Trader – Full Patch Notes

The Arc Raiders update 1.29.0 is now live and brings some substantial changes to the extraction shooter. From a new anti-cheat system to a new trader, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders Patch Notes.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Embark Studios surprised players today by announcing that Arc Raiders update 1.29.0 will finally go after cheaters in a big way. Specifically, Arc Raiders will now use Denuvo Anti-Cheat starting May 19, 2026. Before you panic, the Swedish studio has clarified that it will not be using the DRM portion of the program, and is specifically using it to target players using software to cheat.

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ARC Raiders Patch Notes Highlights

New trader Nomadic Envoy Ermal adds stash upgrades, Expedition Vault access, blueprints, cosmetics, and rotating weekly trades.

adds stash upgrades, Expedition Vault access, blueprints, cosmetics, and rotating weekly trades. Denuvo Anti-Cheat is rolling out starting May 19 alongside Anybrain detection improvements.

is rolling out starting May 19 alongside Anybrain detection improvements. New grenade launcher The Rascal added as a lightweight anti-ARC secondary weapon.

added as a lightweight anti-ARC secondary weapon. Major balance tweaks for Photoelectric Cloak, Firefly, Rocketeer, Tactical Mk.3, Bettina , and ARC detection behavior.

, and ARC detection behavior. Weapon durability changes adjusted again after player feedback.

New cosmetics include The Sandveil Set , Sideburns facial hair, and The Sheath Set arriving June 2.

, Sideburns facial hair, and arriving June 2. Dozens of bug fixes for ARC behavior, maps, audio, movement, UI, utilities, and stability.

Finally, the Arc Raiders update also adds the much-anticipated trader Ermal to the game. Like Xur in Destiny 2, the new merchant will offer weekly Cosmetics and Blueprints that rotate out. That means players who check in every week will find new items they can trade for, which is a pretty big deal.

For your convenience, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch for Update 1.29.0:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

New Trader Ermal Adds Stash Upgrades and Weekly Rotating Trades

A new trader called the Nomadic Envoy Ermal has arrived in Speranza, bringing new progression systems and high-value trades for players Level 25 and above.

Raiders can now trade rare ARC materials and weapons for:

Expanded Stash Space (resets after Expedition)

Expedition Vault access (store up to 5 items safely post-Expedition)

Cosmetics

Blueprints

Raider Tokens

Raider project items and progression materials

Ermal’s stock rotates weekly, meaning missed items could return in future rotations.

Denuvo Anti-Cheat Coming to ARC Raiders

Starting May 19, Denuvo Anti-Cheat will begin rolling out to a limited player pool before expanding further. The studio clarified that it is not using Denuvo DRM, only the anti-cheat solution. The system will work alongside Anybrain to strengthen cheat detection across the Rust Belt.

New Grenade Launcher “The Rascal” Added

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The update introduces a new lightweight grenade launcher called The Rascal. Designed as a compact anti-ARC weapon, the launcher offers explosive utility without forcing players to carry heavier weapons like the Hullcracker.

Rascal Traits

Lightweight and compact

Strong against armored ARC enemies

Slower reload speed

Less predictable aim handling

Intended as a reliable secondary weapon

Major Gameplay and Balance Changes

Screenshot: Embark Studios

ARC Detection and Audio Reworked

Embark has adjusted how ARC enemies detect players through foliage, smoke, and sound.

Changes Include

Raiders near the edge of bushes or smoke are now easier to spot.

Players deeper inside cover are harder to detect.

ARC now hear better in open outdoor spaces.

Indoor sound detection has been reduced.

Sound traveling through geometry is less detectable.

Photoelectric Cloak Buffed

The power drain for Photoelectric Cloak has been reduced:

Old Cost: 10/s

10/s New Cost: 5/s

Tactical Mk.3 Healing Augment Reworked

The Cloud of Renewal effect has been significantly changed.

Changes

Healing is now AoE-based

Healing increased from 20 → 45

Cooldown increased from 30s → 45s

Can now heal allies after revival

Combat Mk.3 Flanking Buff

Combat Mk.3 (Flanking) can now equip Medium Shields

Bettina Weapon Buff

Bettina base fire rate increased from 235 → 250

Weapon Durability Changes Adjusted Again

Following backlash to Patch 1.26 durability changes, Embark says it has re-examined the items that were changed too much. Weapons that were degrading too quickly have had their lifespan. The studio says it will continue monitoring player feedback in the coming weeks.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Extended Barrel Mod Reworked

The Extended Barrel weapon mod has received a major overhaul.

Changes

Bullet Velocity bonus increased from 25% → 30%

Damage falloff distance increased by 15%

Renamed to Extended Barrel III

Added a new mesh

Added two lower-tier variants: Extended Barrel I Extended Barrel II



Weapon mods can now also affect ADS transition speed for scoped weapons.

ARC Enemy Changes

Firefly

Fire application now better matches visuals

Brief contact with flames is less punishing

Reduced feeling of being burned around corners

Rocketeer

Missile spread has been widened

Prevents multiple rockets unfairly landing in the same spot

Queen and Matriarch

Will now step over objects more consistently

Reduces unfair knockback from clipping through terrain

New Cosmetics and Content

The Sandveil Set

Sideburns facial hair style

Coming June 2

The Sheath Set

End of Round Changes

Players can now see all squad members at the end of a match, even if they failed to extract. New social actions have also been added:

Report

Mute

Block

Players can now leave squads immediately during the tunnel sequence.

Major Bug Fixes and Improvements

Gameplay

Fixed teleporting while standing on destroyed ARC parts

Raiders are now immune to stuns while entering Raider Hatches

Fixed firing issues during dodge rolls and climbing

Fixed downed players moving out of bounds

ARC and Turbine Fixes

Fixed flying ARC getting stuck

Fixed invisible ARC Turbine legs

Improved ARC Turbine landing behavior

Increased chances of getting burned while inside the Turbine

Maps

Riven Tides

Fixed blocked hotel doorway

Fixed missing collision and floating objects

Stella Montis

Improved textures and collision issues

Audio

Improved binaural audio positioning

Added clearer movement and footstep directionality

Added unique Bastion/Bombardier target switch sounds

Utility

Fixed grenade cancel delays

Fixed missing zipline interaction prompts

Cancelling Pulse Mine or Gas Mine deployments no longer consumes the item

Fixed Surge Coil damaging teammates incorrectly

Stability & Performance

General stability and performance improvements

Fixed stuck loading screen issue

More ARC Raiders 1.29.0 QoL Changes and Fixes

Improved cloth physics

Cosmetic texture consistency improvements

Deployable placement preview upgrades

Better Crash Mat tooltip information

Voice chat fixes on PS5 and Xbox

UI fixes for ARC Turbine ping markers

Multiple collision, texture, and environment fixes across maps

The latest Arc Raiders update 1.29.0 is now live on all platforms. Just boot up your game and the patch should automatically install. As far as accessing the new trader, you will need to be at least Level 25. Lastly, the new Denuvo Anti-Cheat system will be rolled out in waves starting May 19, and will initially be tested in smaller server groups.