ARC Raiders Update 1.29.0 Adds Denuvo Anti-Cheat and New Trader – Full Patch Notes

The Arc Raiders update 1.29.0 is now live and brings some substantial changes to the extraction shooter. From a new anti-cheat system to a new trader, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders Patch Notes.
Arc Raiders Update 1.29.0 Explained
Embark Studios surprised players today by announcing that Arc Raiders update 1.29.0 will finally go after cheaters in a big way. Specifically, Arc Raiders will now use Denuvo Anti-Cheat starting May 19, 2026. Before you panic, the Swedish studio has clarified that it will not be using the DRM portion of the program, and is specifically using it to target players using software to cheat.
Videos by VICE
ARC Raiders Patch Notes Highlights
- New trader Nomadic Envoy Ermal adds stash upgrades, Expedition Vault access, blueprints, cosmetics, and rotating weekly trades.
- Denuvo Anti-Cheat is rolling out starting May 19 alongside Anybrain detection improvements.
- New grenade launcher The Rascal added as a lightweight anti-ARC secondary weapon.
- Major balance tweaks for Photoelectric Cloak, Firefly, Rocketeer, Tactical Mk.3, Bettina, and ARC detection behavior.
- Weapon durability changes adjusted again after player feedback.
- New cosmetics include The Sandveil Set, Sideburns facial hair, and The Sheath Set arriving June 2.
- Dozens of bug fixes for ARC behavior, maps, audio, movement, UI, utilities, and stability.
Finally, the Arc Raiders update also adds the much-anticipated trader Ermal to the game. Like Xur in Destiny 2, the new merchant will offer weekly Cosmetics and Blueprints that rotate out. That means players who check in every week will find new items they can trade for, which is a pretty big deal.
For your convenience, here is everything in the latest Arc Raiders patch for Update 1.29.0:
Full Arc Raiders Patch Notes (Update 1.29.0)
New Trader Ermal Adds Stash Upgrades and Weekly Rotating Trades
A new trader called the Nomadic Envoy Ermal has arrived in Speranza, bringing new progression systems and high-value trades for players Level 25 and above.
Raiders can now trade rare ARC materials and weapons for:
- Expanded Stash Space (resets after Expedition)
- Expedition Vault access (store up to 5 items safely post-Expedition)
- Cosmetics
- Blueprints
- Raider Tokens
- Raider project items and progression materials
- Ermal’s stock rotates weekly, meaning missed items could return in future rotations.
Denuvo Anti-Cheat Coming to ARC Raiders
Starting May 19, Denuvo Anti-Cheat will begin rolling out to a limited player pool before expanding further. The studio clarified that it is not using Denuvo DRM, only the anti-cheat solution. The system will work alongside Anybrain to strengthen cheat detection across the Rust Belt.
New Grenade Launcher “The Rascal” Added
The update introduces a new lightweight grenade launcher called The Rascal. Designed as a compact anti-ARC weapon, the launcher offers explosive utility without forcing players to carry heavier weapons like the Hullcracker.
Rascal Traits
- Lightweight and compact
- Strong against armored ARC enemies
- Slower reload speed
- Less predictable aim handling
- Intended as a reliable secondary weapon
Major Gameplay and Balance Changes
ARC Detection and Audio Reworked
Embark has adjusted how ARC enemies detect players through foliage, smoke, and sound.
Changes Include
- Raiders near the edge of bushes or smoke are now easier to spot.
- Players deeper inside cover are harder to detect.
- ARC now hear better in open outdoor spaces.
- Indoor sound detection has been reduced.
- Sound traveling through geometry is less detectable.
Photoelectric Cloak Buffed
The power drain for Photoelectric Cloak has been reduced:
- Old Cost: 10/s
- New Cost: 5/s
Tactical Mk.3 Healing Augment Reworked
The Cloud of Renewal effect has been significantly changed.
Changes
- Healing is now AoE-based
- Healing increased from 20 → 45
- Cooldown increased from 30s → 45s
- Can now heal allies after revival
Combat Mk.3 Flanking Buff
- Combat Mk.3 (Flanking) can now equip Medium Shields
Bettina Weapon Buff
- Bettina base fire rate increased from 235 → 250
Weapon Durability Changes Adjusted Again
Following backlash to Patch 1.26 durability changes, Embark says it has re-examined the items that were changed too much. Weapons that were degrading too quickly have had their lifespan. The studio says it will continue monitoring player feedback in the coming weeks.
Extended Barrel Mod Reworked
The Extended Barrel weapon mod has received a major overhaul.
Changes
- Bullet Velocity bonus increased from 25% → 30%
- Damage falloff distance increased by 15%
- Renamed to Extended Barrel III
- Added a new mesh
- Added two lower-tier variants:
- Extended Barrel I
- Extended Barrel II
Weapon mods can now also affect ADS transition speed for scoped weapons.
ARC Enemy Changes
Firefly
- Fire application now better matches visuals
- Brief contact with flames is less punishing
- Reduced feeling of being burned around corners
Rocketeer
- Missile spread has been widened
- Prevents multiple rockets unfairly landing in the same spot
Queen and Matriarch
- Will now step over objects more consistently
- Reduces unfair knockback from clipping through terrain
New Cosmetics and Content
- The Sandveil Set
- Sideburns facial hair style
Coming June 2
- The Sheath Set
End of Round Changes
Players can now see all squad members at the end of a match, even if they failed to extract. New social actions have also been added:
- Report
- Mute
- Block
Players can now leave squads immediately during the tunnel sequence.
Major Bug Fixes and Improvements
Gameplay
- Fixed teleporting while standing on destroyed ARC parts
- Raiders are now immune to stuns while entering Raider Hatches
- Fixed firing issues during dodge rolls and climbing
- Fixed downed players moving out of bounds
ARC and Turbine Fixes
- Fixed flying ARC getting stuck
- Fixed invisible ARC Turbine legs
- Improved ARC Turbine landing behavior
- Increased chances of getting burned while inside the Turbine
Maps
Riven Tides
- Fixed blocked hotel doorway
- Fixed missing collision and floating objects
Stella Montis
- Improved textures and collision issues
Audio
- Improved binaural audio positioning
- Added clearer movement and footstep directionality
- Added unique Bastion/Bombardier target switch sounds
Utility
- Fixed grenade cancel delays
- Fixed missing zipline interaction prompts
- Cancelling Pulse Mine or Gas Mine deployments no longer consumes the item
- Fixed Surge Coil damaging teammates incorrectly
Stability & Performance
- General stability and performance improvements
- Fixed stuck loading screen issue
More ARC Raiders 1.29.0 QoL Changes and Fixes
- Improved cloth physics
- Cosmetic texture consistency improvements
- Deployable placement preview upgrades
- Better Crash Mat tooltip information
- Voice chat fixes on PS5 and Xbox
- UI fixes for ARC Turbine ping markers
- Multiple collision, texture, and environment fixes across maps
The latest Arc Raiders update 1.29.0 is now live on all platforms. Just boot up your game and the patch should automatically install. As far as accessing the new trader, you will need to be at least Level 25. Lastly, the new Denuvo Anti-Cheat system will be rolled out in waves starting May 19, and will initially be tested in smaller server groups.