Sci-Fi Space Sim Crowdfunding Crosses $1 Billion Milestone

One of the video game industry’s longest-running and most profitable crowdfunding efforts just crossed a huge milestone and has officially raised more than $1 billion.

Star Citizen Crowdfunding Passes $1 Billion Mark

More than 13 years have gone by since the Star Citizen crowdfunding campaign originally kicked off and Roberts Space Industries has continued to bring in new donors and keep its core audience engaged after all those years.

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The latest huge milestone for Star Citizen comes with the game crossing the one billion dollar mark for its crowdfunding. As of writing this, the game is currently sitting at $1,006,986,611 raised. That total comes from 6,551,698 Star Citizens (funders/players).

Most of the highest value pledges come from players who are purchasing very expensive ships in the game. Although there are ships that cost just $15 available, there are also some special ships that range in price up thousands of dollars.

The most recent addition was a special $5,000+ ship called the Anvil Odin. Interested players with the money for the purchase actually had to write an essay explaining why they wanted it before they were allowed to make the purchase and obtain the Anvil Odin ship in the game. The Anvil Odin is also a concept pledge, meaning it isn’t actually available in the game yet and is still being developed.

Developer Cloud Imperium Games did not make a big release or announcement about the milestone, but the crowdfunding total is publicly available on the game’s website. Although the game hasn’t had an official release yet, there is content to explore and many players have been engaged in the game for years already.

In its current state, Star Citizen allows players to engage in bounty hunting, mining, large-scale industrial hauling, medical rescue, and ship salvage. Star Citizen 1.0, which will take the MMO from alpha to commercial product, is a bit further off. The 1.0 release is expected in late 2027 or 2028, but there is no confirmed window at this point.

The team is still working on completion of the Squadron 42 single-player campaign. In late 2025, Chris Roberts confirmed the single-player campaign is feature complete. The team is now working on polishing and optimizing this game mode. This single-player experience is aiming for a 2026 release.

Be sure to check back soon for more Star Citizen news and updates as the game continues to raise money and inch closer to its official release.

Star Citizen backers are able to play the game in an alpha state right now on PC.