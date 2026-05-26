Gen Z Is Taking ‘Adult Gap Years’ to Recover From Burnout Instead of Waiting for Retirement

Apparently, Gen Zers are now taking “adult gap years” to address their burnout from hustle culture. Honestly, as a Millennial workaholic, I wish I’d thought of this early in my career.

Anyway, many adults are tired of the relentless 9-to-5 work that barely even covers rent and basic necessities. As a result, they’re taking time off work to travel, learn new skills, regulate their nervous systems, or even move back in with their parents.

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Let’s dive in.

What Is an Adult Gap Year?

An adult gap year is essentially a “mini retirement” that allows young adults a break from work. Much like a teen might take a year or two off from school before college or further education, an adult worker might take a gap year off from hustling in their career.

The allure of an adult gap year is the freedom and mental break it offers. Many people seeking time off work are burned out, stressed beyond belief, and living in survival mode. Some don’t feel confident in their career trajectory, craving a fresh start or new perspective, while others simply want to travel and enjoy their youth before settling further into their careers.

How to Take an Adult Gap Year

Like with most opportunities in life, there’s a layer of privilege that makes taking an adult gap year possible. However, AJ Schneider, financial strategist and founder of Beyond The Green Coaching, told The Post that he believes anyone (with the proper planning and savings) can do it.

“Getting your finances in order is so you can take huge leaps of faith in your life. It is not only so you can retire, buy a home, and make money in your sleep. It’s so you can say, ‘I am unhappy, and I’m safe to leave,’” she told the outlet. “Every dollar you save is going to fund you in the future, get excited about what you’ll be able to do with that money, versus feeling like your instant needs are more important.”

Now, I wouldn’t necessarily agree that “anyone can do it.” Many of us can barely afford rent, groceries, utilities, etc., much less put away enough money to take an entire year off. I know I would love to put my savings toward a year off, but unfortunately, with a chronic health condition, most of my extra earnings go toward medical bills and insurance.

Ironically enough, stress is a No. 1 contributor to such conditions, so perhaps the time off would be more beneficial than my pricy treatments, but I digress.

I do see the appeal of an adult gap year, and if you have the means to do it, I highly encourage taking advantage of that. Most people can agree that our work stress, mixed with financial struggles, makes it nearly impossible to be present in our personal lives the way we deserve to be.

But perhaps a smaller, yet still impactful alternative is to put some money away for a “rainy day,” so to speak. Plan those trips you’ve been telling yourself you can’t afford, or take a week off when you’re feeling mentally unwell.

Sure, you probably can’t put your entire career on hold and take a year off to backpack Europe, but even taking a sick day in today’s hustle culture can feel like an act of rebellion. Maybe the pendulum doesn’t need to swing to either extreme, and we can find a better balance between work and, well, not even “play”—but health.