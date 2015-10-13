Ty Dolla $ign Just Released a New Mixtape Called ‘Airplane Mode’

Ty Dolla $ign’s new album Free TC is one of the most exciting releases scheduled for this fall, and all signs indicate it’s going to be an incredible, magesterial work, with live orchestral strings and a strong overarching message about incarceration in America. Everything I’ve heard from it is great.

That said, I also love the grimy, nasty, drugs and sex Ty Dolla $ign from the very first Beach House mixtape, the one who wasn’t a household name except for in the cabana where he was fitting all his hoes. That Ty Dolla $ign was even raunchier than the one we’ve all gotten used to, and his production, in concert with his D.R.U.G.S. collective, was this beautiful, bleary landscape that kind of got swept aside during the DJ Mustard takeover of 2013. Well, if that’s what you love from Ty Dolla $ign, good news: He’s back. With a quick holdover mixtape called Airplane Mode (as the title track, released yesterday, explains, he’s on airplane mode because of all the girls calling his phone). It’s the ratchet elegance Ty Dolla $ign you may have been missing, the one who quotes Future (“molly made me fuck her even though she average”) and then brags about painting his kitchen PAISLEY. Yup. Like Prince, now that I’m thinking about it. There is literally a song called “Sex on Drugs.” There are, thank god, no label-mandated features. Just a murderer’s row of producers and some dirty, dirty songs. Hell yeah.

Download this right now, put your phone on airplane mode, and enjoy.

